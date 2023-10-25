Students come together to create for Deck the Chairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eighteen high school and middle school programs will be decorating modified lifeguard chairs themed in expressions of unity for Deck the Chairs event.

The purpose for the students decorating the chairs is to promote children’s arts and art education.

Deck The Chairs Student Decorating Challenge will launch at Jax Beach Deck The Chairs Seawalk Pavilion Nov. 22 and James Weldon Johnson Park Dec. 6. The student displays will be managed by DTC volunteers throughout the holiday season closing in the first week of the new year.

DTC organizers expect more than 300 area students and teachers to participate in the project.

Eighteen programs include: BEACHES, Duval Charter at Coastal, Discovery School, Episcopal High School, First Coast Military Homeschoolers, Fletcher Middle School, Fletcher High School, Mandarin High School, Mayport Coastal Sciences Middle School, Providence, River City Science Academy; DOWNTOWN, AMiKids Duval, Bolles School, Fort Caroline Middle School, La Villa School of the Arts, Nease High School, Raines High School, River City Science Academy, Historic Eastside CDC.

Schools were invited to participate starting in May 2023. By early August 18 programs were finalized, and DTC initiated decorating workshops.

DTC provided $500 stipends to each group and partnered with local contractor Angel’s Construction to custom build 20 modified lifeguard chairs and help distribute the chairs for preliminary decorating work.

To learn more or to volunteer, please visit www.deckthechairs.org.

