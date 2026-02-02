JTA: Skyway closed due to extreme cold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has temporarily shut down Skyway service because of extremely cold weather.

In a statement posted Monday on Facebook, JTA said a bus bridge is helping riders get where they need to go while the Skyway is out of service.

JTA didn’t give an estimated time of reoperations but did say they will share updates as soon as things change.

For now, riders are asked to use the bus bridge and check JTA’s social media for the latest information.

