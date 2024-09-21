JTA wins $15.6 million federal grant to buy second, new diesel hybrid-electric St. Johns River Ferry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has been awarded a $15.6 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to purchase a new diesel hybrid-electric ferry for the St. Johns River Ferry service. This grant, part of the Federal Transit Administration’s Passenger Ferry Program, will allow JTA to supplement its existing ferry with a second vessel, enhancing connectivity and service reliability.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“The St. Johns River Ferry is an iconic mode of transportation for Northeast Florida, providing important connectivity for the Ft. George Island and Mayport areas,” said JTA CEO Nathaniel P. Ford. “This investment by the U.S. Department of Transportation toward an additional, environmentally sustainable vessel means we can provide more reliable and efficient mobility to our community.”

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan celebrated the collaboration, saying, “This is another exciting grant win that is a result of our fantastic collaboration with the JTA, relationships we’ve built with the Biden-Harris Administration, and the dedicated work of the grant writing teams. The new hybrid-fuel ferry vessel will increase connectivity, sustainability, and economic competitiveness for the historic communities of Mayport Village and Fort George.”

The new ferry will help mitigate service disruptions caused by maintenance on the existing vessel, which currently leads to several weeks of service suspension each year. Congressman John Rutherford (FL-05) emphasized the importance of this project, stating, “Repairs and maintenance to the one vessel currently running back and forth across the St. Johns River mean unnecessary delays and closures for Northeast Floridians who rely on this service daily. That’s why I was proud to help secure a grant for an additional ferry to prevent disruptions in this essential service.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Congressman Aaron Bean (FL-04) also expressed his support: “I’m proud to have helped secure this $15.6 million grant to ensure that JTA can provide reliable ferry service across the St. Johns River for Northeast Floridians. I will continue to support transportation solutions so that my constituents can stay connected to their jobs and families.”

With this award, JTA Board Chair Debbie Buckland highlighted the value the ferry brings to the region, saying, “We pride ourselves on the service the St. Johns River Ferry provides, as well as the experience it offers to passengers. Adding a second ferry to the fleet will be valuable to area residents and visitors.”

Since taking over the operation of the St. Johns River Ferry in 2016, JTA has secured over $35 million in discretionary grants, leading to over $55 million in capital upgrades for the ferry service. So far in FY2024, the ferry has carried more than 391,000 passengers despite service interruptions due to maintenance.

About the St. Johns River Ferry

The St. Johns River Ferry is a car and passenger ferry connecting the north and south ends of Florida State Road A1A in Duval County, linking Mayport Village and Ft. George Island. The 0.9-mile voyage takes approximately 5 minutes and departs every half hour. For more information, visit ferry.jtafla.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.