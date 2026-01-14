Jumbo Shrimp invites locals to sing the national anthem at home games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’ve ever dreamed of singing the National Anthem in front of a big crowd, now’s your chance.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are looking for talented folks and groups to perform before each of their 75 home games this season.

Auditions are set for Wednesday, February 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at VyStar Ballpark.

Rain or shine, everyone’s welcome to try out. Just fill out a registration form and email it to promotions coordinator Abby Decker to lock in your spot.

If you sang last year, you can skip the audition, but you still need to submit the form. Just make sure to mention you performed in 2025.

Jumbo Shrimp president Matt Goudreau says hearing local voices kick off games is a highlight of each night.

The team’s 2026 season starts March 27 against the Rochester Red Wings.

For tickets or more info, visit JaxShrimp.com or call (904) 358-2846.

