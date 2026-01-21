Jury finds Jacksonville man who beat neighbor with metal pipe guilty of felony battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Buckhanon was found guilty of felony battery by a Duval County jury on January 14 and now faces up to five years in Florida State Prison.

State Attorney Melissa W. Nelson announced the verdict, detailing the incident that occurred on March 19, 2024, when Buckhanon attacked his neighbor with a pipe after an argument about a fence.

After moving into the neighborhood, the victim experienced repeated harassment from Buckhanon, who was her next-door neighbor, prompting her to build a privacy fence between their homes.

The harassment escalated on the day of the incident, when Buckhanon confronted her and her neighbors while they were fixing the fence.

During the confrontation, Buckhanon yelled racial slurs at the victim and her neighbors. He then retrieved a metal pipe from his home and swung it at the victim, striking her and fracturing her arm in several places.

She was subsequently taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for her injuries.

The case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and prosecutors Michael Eckhart and Fabrizia Wade handled the case at trial.

The Honorable Mark Borello will determine Buckhanon’s sentence at a later date.

