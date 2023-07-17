‘Just falling apart:’ Regency Square Mall continues to see problems in its deteriorating condition

ARLINGTON, Fla. — Several residents have reported that the Regency Square Mall, which was once a popular destination in Jacksonville, is now deteriorating.

“It is just falling apart in there,” said Owen Shell.

There are ongoing reportedly multiple ongoing issues within the Regency Square Mall.

A viewer sent photos to Action News Jax that appear to show the ceiling in multiple locations completely falling apart.

Owen Shell, who grew up going to this mall, says he hates to see it in its current condition.

“I can’t even count how many stores are there on one hand. It’s sad honestly because I remember how great that mall use to be,” said Owen.

Shell says he would like to see something done about the ongoing situation at the mall.

“It’s a big space. So I don’t know if it’s a one-person kind of job where one person can buy it up and use all that up,” said Shell.

Action News Jax reached out to Jacksonville City Council member Ken Amaro about this, he sent us this statement back:

“I am greatly disappointed that the current owner has failed to invest in the structure, the location is perfect and this could once again be a jewel in the crown of Arlington,” said Amaro

Action News Jax also spoke with Jacksonville City Councilmember Reggie Gaffney Jr. about this situation, who said there is a lot that has to be done with this mall

“It’s very concerning when I heard of the issues that are going on at regency square mall. We have tenants inside the mall. If the landlord can’t keep up with the property, I would like to see the landlord sell the property,” said Gaffney Jr.

We did reach out to the company that owns this mall but we have yet to hear back.

