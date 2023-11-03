‘Just leave it alone:’ Florida leaders continue push for permanent daylight saving time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 2 a.m. this Sunday Floridians will once again roll the clock back by one hour as we transition from daylight saving to standard time

The time change isn’t just annoying, but can also potentially put a strain on people’s mental health.

“Just leave it alone,” Duval resident Anita Stoner said.

“Okay, you gain an hour, you lose and hour. What’s the difference?” Duval resident Tim Smith said.

A new survey by the American Psychiatric Association found roughly two-thirds of Americans report feeling at least one negative side effect from the shift, including sleeping more, fatigue or even depression.

“This is a very, very high number,” Dr. Petros Levounis with the APA said.

Levounis noted those symptoms can be quite severe for some.

“Feeling lonely, feeling depressed. Stop having interest in the things that gave you pleasure,” Levounis said.

Last year, US Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) nearly succeeded in locking in Daylight Saving Time permanently, by sneaking it through the upper chamber on a voice vote.

However, it was never heard in the House.

Even still, Rubio did refile the legislation this year.

As for whether they’d prefer permanent Standard Time or permanent Daylight Saving, Smith and Stoner both sided with the Senator from Florida.

“I’d rather have a longer day,” Smith said.

“Because my children coming home in the evening from work and that kind of thing,” Stoner said.

The state of Florida has already spoken on the issue.

In 2018 the legislature passed a law committing the state to permanent daylight saving time, should Congress ever permit the states to choose for themselves.

