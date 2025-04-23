‘Justice for Charles’: Jacksonville community members pushing for answers in inmate’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The demand for answers continues in the police investigation into the death of a Duval County Jail inmate.

Protestors gathered outside Jacksonville City Hall on Tuesday and chanted, “Justice for Charles.”

Charles Faggart died after an incident involving corrections officers at the Duval County Jail.

“My son no longer has a voice, so I am his voice,” said Tracey Karpas, Faggart’s mother. “I will not stop fighting until something is done.”

Action News Jax showed you the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report last week, which provides some details of a two-hour-long series of events involving Faggart and multiple sheriff’s office employees inside the jail.

That report said Faggart was resisting officers and hurting himself while being taken to a cell.

Sources told us he was pepper-sprayed while police restrained Faggart in a chair two separate times.

Nine JSO corrections employees named in the report were removed from their positions and stripped of their authority.

Some of Faggart’s friends spoke out during public comment at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, reiterating the message that they will not stop pushing for transparency.

“They failed to keep him safe, and there must be some accountability for that,” Karen, a friend, said.

“Charles’ death is heartbreaking,” Katie, a friend, said. “I urge you, our council, to follow up accordingly.”

The City Council did not comment on the death during Tuesday’s meeting.

Action News Jax reached out to JSO for an update on the investigation. We were told this is still an active case.

Sheriff T.K. Waters previously said JSO policies could change after the investigation.

