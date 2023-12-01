Justice for Le'Keian Woods rally held outside Duval County Courthouse Thursday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rally held outside the Duval County Courthouse for justice for Le’Keian Woods was held on Thursday night.

The rally comes as court records show the three armed drug trafficking charges against him have been dropped and one was changed. He’s still facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and resisting an officer without violence.

Woods’ mother, Natassia Woods, spoke about the developments in the case.

“I just thank God,” she said. “When you tell a lie, truth always has to come out at some point. That’s why I feel like God showed the truth about the situation because they painted a negative picture of my son and I knew that wasn’t my child.”

Woods was arrested in late September and was shown in a video that went viral.

Police stopped the car he was in after a suspected drug deal and Woods ran from the car.

Officers chased and then tasered him before he hit the ground. Woods was hit roughly 17 times.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the officers’ use of force was appropriate and recently, the U.S. Department of Justice cleared JSO of any Federal Civil Rights violations in its use of force in the arrest.

Woods’ mother wants her son home and said they want all charges dropped.

“We’re going for no conviction, we’re going for charges dropped,” she said. If you dropped all those what you still holding on those for? And y’all said it was justified for beating of him cuz he resisted and now you have him resisted without violence.”

