K9 helps arrest felon during SWAT operation in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A SWAT operation resulted in the arrest of a convicted felon, Maurice Foley, on Monday after law enforcement surrounded his residence, known for drug activity.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Foley attempted to run from deputies on a 4-wheeler before crashing and running into nearby woods.

K9 Apache and Deputy Colt Wade located and apprehended Foley, who was then taken into custody.

Detectives recovered three firearms, including one reported stolen from Flagler County, as well as ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and cash from the property.

Foley, previously convicted of federal drug trafficking charges, was medically cleared at a hospital before being booked into the Putnam County Jail, police said.

