Key takeaways, stats from Jaguars through Week 2

The Jaguars did so many things right against the Bengals, but, unfortunately, it was just a few wrongs that ended up costing the game. Key drops, untimely penalties, and costly turnovers were the name of this game.

Let’s look at some key statistical takeaways from the Jaguars through Week 2.

Brian Thomas Jr

It would be an understatement to say that Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr aren’t on the same page. Sometimes, it feels like they aren’t even on the same field.

Through two games, Lawrence has targeted Thomas a whopping 19 times, however, they have connected on just five of those opportunities.

For reference, that’s a 26% completion rate, worst in the NFL. When throwing to all receivers not named Thomas Jr, Lawrence is completing 70% of his passes. The Jaguars’ offense simply can’t rely on Parker Washington or Brenton Strange every week. The Jaguars’ star receiver and quarterback need to figure it out and fast.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

Defense

The Jaguars’ defense had a bumpy ride against the Cincinnati Bengals. In some ways, they did more than enough for the offense to go win the game. On the other hand, they did let Jake Browning throw for 241 yards and lead the game-winning drive.

Last season, the Jaguars defense mustered just eight takeaways. It was something that haunted the team. This year, it’s a completely different story. Through two games, the Jaguars already have six takeaways, an NFL best. They’ve missed out on a couple opportunities as well.

Keep the turnovers coming and the wins will too.

Rushing Offense

Liam Coen truly is a rushing genius. After a putrid rushing attack in 2024, the Jaguars brought in Coen in large part to fix just that. And just that, he has done. After two weeks of NFL play, the Jaguars lead the NFL in yards per game (169.5) and yards per carry (5.7).

Much of that success can be attributed to the Travis Etienne renaissance. Etienne’s 214 rushing yards rank second in the NFL, averaging an insane 7.1 yards per carry. He made a difference as a receiver against the Bengals too, catching his first receiving touchdown since 2023.

I don’t want to leave out Bhayshul Tuten either, who carded 74 yards from scrimmage and a TD against the Bengals as well.

Jaguars week 2 takeaways

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.