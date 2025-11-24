Key takeaways, stats from Jaguars’ Week 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It wasn’t pretty, but the Jacksonville Jaguars moved to 7-4 on the season after an overtime victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. As it stands, the Jaguars now hold the sixth seed in the AFC, jumping the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoff picture.

Jaguars’ Pass-Rush

One thing that has been pretty has been the return of the Jaguars’ pass-rush. For much of the season, it was pretty tough to watch as they struggled to get pressures or sacks. In the last three weeks, however, the sacks and pressures have returned.

In those three weeks, the Jaguars have posted pressure rates of 45%, 50%, and 41%. Those pressure rates ranked fifth, first, and seventh, respectively, in their given weeks. The Jags are getting home too, collecting a season-high six sacks against the Cardinals. That’s 11 sacks in the last three weeks.

Unsurprisingly, at the forefront of it all is Josh Hines-Allen, who notched nine pressures in Week 12, best in the NFL this week. On the season, Hines-Allen is now up to 53 pressures, tied for fourth best in the NFL. Hines-Allen and the defensive line heard the noise and answered the call.

Turnovers

The turnovers have started to become a problem for the Jaguars as of late. Heading into Week 10, Trevor Lawrence had the lowest turnover-worthy play rate of his career. Four games later, and he’s added eight turnovers to his resume, including four against the Cardinals.

Lawrence now has four consecutive games with an interception, including two lost fumbles in that time. The Jaguars are managing to win games, but Lawrence and the Jaguars regularly turning the ball over with the lead is no doubt making it difficult.

We are Penn State

For the remainder of the season, this Jaguars’ offense might run through two Nittany Lions, at least through the air. On Sunday, we saw the return of Brenton Strange, and his impact was immediately felt, grabbing five balls for 93 yards. He was sorely missed, especially with the injury to Hunter Long as well.

His former collegiate and current NFL teammate, Parker Washington, has come up big for the Jaguars time and time again. Whether it’s punt returns or his knack for making touch catches, Washington’s now the Jaguars’ receiving yardage leader on the season.

Against the Cardinals, this duo totaled 10 catches, 164 yards, and a touchdown. It’s hard to imagine the Jaguars’ passing offense not running through these two going forward. The addition of Jakobi Meyers can’t be forgotten either. He has 155 yards and a touchdown through three games as a Jaguar.

