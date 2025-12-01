Key Takeaways, Stats from Jaguars’ Week 13 Win vs Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have claimed top spot in the AFC South after winning four of their last five since the bye week. Better yet, destiny is in their own hands as the Jaguars have two games yet to play against the Colts and another against the Titans. Win and they are in.

For now, it’s time to review. Let’s take a look at some key stats from their convincing week 13 victory over the Titans.

Josh Hines-Allen

Throughout the first half of the season, many Jaguars’ fans were disappointed or irked by the Jaguars’ lack of sacks, specifically from the franchise’s leading pass-rusher, Josh Hines-Allen.

The pressures were always there, but he wasn’t finding a way to get home. Well, as the saying goes, when it rains it pours.

Against the Titans, Hines-Allen generated seven pressures, including two sacks. That’s now 5.5 sacks in the last five games for Hines-Allen. According to Next Gen Stats, Hines-Allen’s 60 pressures rank fourth among all defensive players. His ascension has been key, especially without Travon Walker and Arik Armstead as of late.

Jakobi Meyers

What an incredible midseason acquisition from James Gladstone. Jakobi Meyers has meant everything to this Jaguars’ offense that had struggled with drops, consistency, and lacked a threat over the middle of the field. Through his four games with the team, Meyers has led the Jaguars in receiving in three of them.

Against the Titans, Meyers ability to make catches over the middle of the field was on full display. Meyers caught five balls for 82 yards and one score on in-breaking routes on Sunday.

He’s already up to 245 yards through just four games, catching 85.7% of his targets.

Penalties

While the drops have been fixed with the addition of Jakobi Meyers, return of Brenton Strange, and increased playtime for Parker Washington, the penalties remain a concern. The Jaguars committed 13 penalties for 98 yards against the Titans, another awful week in that department.

The Jags just continue to beat themselves. On the season, the Jaguars have been flagged 130 times (most), penalized 104 times (most), committed 53 offensive penalties (most), and 33 defensive penalties (4th). It’s a problem that, seemingly, just won’t go away.

Jaguars week 13 stats

