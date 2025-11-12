KHA launches search committee to choose next CEO after controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Less than a month after the Kids Hope Alliance board voted to fire its former CEO, Saralyn Grass, members are already moving forward with plans to find the organization’s next leader.

Back in October, the board voted 6–1 to terminate Grass from her $216,000-a-year role after it was discovered she and her husband formed a consulting company without filing the required secondary employment paperwork.

Weeks after Action News Jax Investigates uncovered that violation, another investigation revealed KHA’s financial ties to companies linked to city leaders. Records show Council President Kevin Carrico and Finance Chair Raul Arias were both once listed as directors of a nonprofit formed by Bold City Media, the nonprofit that received a three-month, $7,500 contract with KHA.

That investigation also found that KHA set aside $12.2 million in grants to the Boys and Girls Club, where Carrico serves as vice president. That $12.2M amount is three times larger than what any other organization supported by KHA received.

During Thursday’s board meeting, members discussed their next steps in selecting a new CEO.

KHA Secretary Meredith Chartrand-Frisch said the process is about rebuilding trust and transparency.

“This process will help shape Jacksonville’s future, and this moment is about renewed trust in our responsibility to lead with transparency and care,” she said.

The board was presented with two options for the search: either work through the city’s Employee Services to conduct a national search or hire an outside executive search firm, which would come at a cost.

Board Chair Marsha Oliver said a search committee has already been formed to determine which path the board will take.

“Employee Services has the capacity to conduct a national search,” Oliver said. “A national firm can conduct a search, which would be an expense, something you could recommend we do initially, or it could be a secondary option if we’re dissatisfied with the results.”

The board plans to announce a meeting once it decides how to move forward. Members said they won’t rule out internal applicants in the search for the next CEO.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.