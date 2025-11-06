Kids can build LEGO spacecraft to win first ride on LEGOLAND’s Galacticoaster

LEGOLAND Florida and California Resorts are set to unveil the Galacticoaster, a new indoor, space-themed family coaster, in early 2026.

To celebrate, LEGOLAND is launching a nationwide contest to find a team of Junior Galaxy Explorers who will be the first to ride the Galacticoaster, according to a news release from LEGOLAND.

The contest invites children ages 6-12 from across the continental U.S. to design and build their own LEGO spacecraft.

Submissions can be made in person at select children’s museums or digitally from home, with the digital submission deadline set for December 31.

The contest will be judged by ambassadors from Blue Origin’s Club for the Future and LEGOLAND Master Model Builders, who are looking for bold and imaginative designs.

Winners will be rewarded with the first ride on the Galacticoaster, a two-night stay at Legoland Hotel, annual passes for their family, themed clothing, and a commemorative LEGO build. They will also receive travel accommodations to the park for digital winners.

For more information on the contest, visit https://www.legoland.com/juniorexplorers/.

