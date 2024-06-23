‘The kids miss him terribly:’ Mother demands justice for murder of local army veteran

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local mother is speaking out for the first time about the murder of her son: local army veteran Byron Walker.

Byron was shot multiple times at his home on Maidstone Cove Drive on May 23.

First Coast Crime Stoppers just increased the reward for information about his death to $20,000. Joanne Walker, Byron’s mother, wants the money to be an incentive for someone to come forward.

Walker told Action News Jax her family is still grieving and wants justice.

Byron was a father of three, and Walker says the kids still ask about him.

“The kids miss him terribly. They ask about it. ‘Where is he? Is he coming back? Are we going to see him again? Is he going to play ball with us? Is he gonna ride us to the beach?’” Walker said.

