KIDZ BOP LIVE concert coming to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — KIDZ BOP and Live Nation are bringing their pop concert to Jacksonville.

The show will be at Daily’s Place on June 27.

The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform songs from the KIDZ BOP 50 album, including “Espresso,” “HOT TO GO!” and more.

The show will also feature the Daddy Dance Off with SiriusXM hosts like Andy Cohen and Julie Brown.

Snoop Dogg’s Doggyland will also appear to start the event.

For tickets and tour dates, visit kidzbop.com/tour

