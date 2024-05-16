Lake City drinking water to have temporary change in taste from routine disinfectant process

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A notice to Lake City drinking water customers: the water might taste or smell different in the coming days.

The Lake City Water Facilities Department will be temporarily converting its disinfectant process. This is a result of going from chlorine and ammonia to free chlorine during the process. The change over begins May 27 and ends on June 16.

“This is a routine measure that is common for water utilities using chloramines as its primary disinfectant,” Lake City Utilities said in the notice. “Water utilities using chloramines must periodically change to using chlorine alone, known as free chlorine, to maintain optimal levels of disinfection within the water distribution system.”

Utilities said that customers might notice a temporary change in taste, odor, and/or color of the water, which is not harmful.

“Anyone who uses a kidney dialysis machine at home should contact their equipment supplier so the proper filtering equipment may be installed,” the notice said.

For questions or concerns customers should contact Lake City Utilities during regular business hours at 386-466-3350.

