Lake City family loses home and pet in late-night fire

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A house fire broke out Saturday night on Southeast Murray Terrace, forcing a family out of their home and killing one of their dogs.

Crews rushed to the single-family home at 11:38 p.m. after getting reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the front of the house.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control and searched the home to make sure no one was trapped inside.

The Lake City Fire Department says all five residents made it out safely, and there were no injuries to either the family or firefighters.

One dog died in the fire, while two other dogs escaped.

The family is now without a home as investigators from the local police and the State Fire Marshal’s office work to find out what caused the fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.