Lake City man arrested on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake City man was arrested Thursday after detectives found over 20 images and videos of child sexual abuse material on his computer, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation started January 26 when the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives traced the case to a Lake City address and identified Joshua Lee Hoger, 30, as a suspect.

After serving several search warrants and examining electronic devices, authorities recovered evidence and issued an arrest warrant for Hoger.

Hoger was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility.

He faces charges for using a two-way communication device to commit a felony and for possession and viewing of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.

