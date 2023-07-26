Lake City Police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery at a local Stop & Go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police Department was called about a reported robbery on 1263 West US Highway 90.

When officers arrived at the Stop & Go and were told that an unknown suspect had robbed the business at gunpoint before running away.

An employee was outside of the business when the suspect approached them at gunpoint from behind telling them to enter the business.

Once the suspect and victim were inside, the suspect threw a blue backpack at the cashier and stated “give me all the money.” After the cashier had placed the money in the backpack.

Two employees said the suspect is a black male wearing grey shorts, a black shirt, black Nike shoes, a black shower cap, and a white surgical mask on his face.

No one was hurt during the incident.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.

