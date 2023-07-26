Woman drove the wrong-way on I-4 for 15 minutes before trooper crashed his cruiser into her car

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was hurt Monday night after stopping a wrong-way driver on Interstate 4 in Orlando.

The trooper responded after reports a driver in a white car was going west on the eastbound lanes of I-4 in Orange County around 10:30 p.m.

Troopers worked with Orange County deputies and Orlando police to secure the area and attempt to stop the driver.

One trooper attempted to stop the wrong-way driver’s path with lights and sirens on, but was hit in the process.

“At that stage, our trooper decided he was going to be able to protect life and property by putting his life in the way of that vehicle to stop it from getting to that busy intersection,” said Tara Crescenzi with Florida Highway Patrol.

The wrong-way driver eventually collided with a tree after crashing into the FHP cruiser.

The driver, a 48-year-old Arizona woman, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.

The 22-year-old trooper was taken to AdventHealth to be treated for minor injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

