JSO looking for missing, endangered man in Southpoint area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kalib Rowser, who they say is missing and endangered.

Rowser, 25, was last seen at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the Southpoint Parkway and Salisbury Road area. His family reported that Rowser has been diagnosed with autism.

Kalib Rowser is described as a man of African American descent with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 230 pounds. Police believe he is wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts and no shoes.

Anyone who has seen or may know Rowser’s whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

