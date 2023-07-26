Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s numbers for $820M jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn on Tuesday as the top prize inched closer to $1 billion.

The numbers drawn for the $820 million grand prize were 3-5-6-44-61 and the Megaball was 25. The multiplier was 4X.

Tuesday’s drawing was the 28th since the last winner. The jackpot was last won in Syracuse, New York, on April 18, USA Today reported. The jackpot for that drawing was $20 million.

If someone matches all of the numbers Tuesday, they have the option to take the cash with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. A winner could also choose a lump-sum amount, which currently stands at $418.3 million before taxes.

Tuesday’s jackpot was the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history, according to the promotion’s website. When no one matched all of the numbers on Friday, it marked the 26th consecutive drawing without a winner.

The next drawing is Friday.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

