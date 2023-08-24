Lake City Police Department responded to a suspicious fire at a church

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department responded to a fire at Baptist Church on Northwest Jeffery Road on Wednesday.

When officers arrived they contacted firefighters from the Lake City Fire Department who were trying to put out the fire.

While police were investigating, it was determined the fire had a suspicious origin.

Assistance from the State Fire Marshall’s Office was requested.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.

