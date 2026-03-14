Lake City Police Department warns about scam that targets elderly women

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a series of scams targeting older women at local grocery stores and bank parking lots. Suspects reportedly pose as church members to gain trust before stealing the victims’ money.

The suspects approach women inside stores or in parking lots to begin a friendly conversation. Once a rapport is established, the suspects claim to have a bag containing a large amount of money and suggest sharing the funds with the victim.

The scam continues as suspects convince the victim to travel to a local bank to withdraw cash from their personal account. The victim is then instructed to place their money into a bag with the cash the suspect claims to already possess.

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In some instances, a second suspect participates in the encounter and pretends not to know the first suspect. This accomplice reinforces the fraudulent story or acts as a distraction. During the interaction, one of the suspects eventually leaves the vehicle or the scene with the victim’s money.

The Lake City Police Department is currently investigating multiple reports involving this specific method. Investigators believe the suspects are intentionally targeting older individuals in the community.

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Police recommend that residents avoid sharing personal or financial information with strangers and decline requests to withdraw money from a bank for someone they do not know.

Officials also advise caution when being approached in parking lots or stores by individuals with stories involving requests for help.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is encouraged to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343. Information can also be reported anonymously through the department’s TIPS line at 386-719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.

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