Lake City Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police is asking for help finding 14-year-old Daniel Nutty, who was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Citrus Way.

Police say Daniel was wearing a black shirt with a graphic logo, black and red shorts, and Crocs.

He was last seen heading east on Duval Street.

Authorities say Daniel is considered an endangered missing child.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call Lake City Police at (386) 752-4343 or dial 911. You can also contact Officer Sutton at (386) 466-5441 or leave a tip at (386) 719-2068.

