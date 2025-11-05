Lake City Police searching for missing woman

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Police are searching for 39-year-old MaryRose Spinelli, who was last heard from on October 2 around 1 p.m., according to the Lake City Police Department.

Spinelli, described as 5-foot-7 with brown hair and brown eyes, was last known to be with Michael Gray, possibly traveling in a white Chevy Avalanche.

Her clothing and direction of travel are unknown.

Authorities urge anyone who sees Spinelli or knows her whereabouts to call Lake City Police at (386) 752-4343 or dial 911 right away.

Tips can also be shared anonymously by calling the department’s tip line at (386) 719-2068.

