Lake City Walgreens robbed: Suspect at large

LAKE CITY, Fla — On Sunday, November 26, at 6:25 a.m., officers from the Lake City Police Department were dispatched to 2094 W US Hwy 90, Walgreens, for a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned an unknown suspect had robbed the business at gunpoint before fleeing on foot in a southwestern direction.

An employee was approached by an unknown person who asked to speak to the manager. The manager was advised by the unknown male that he had lost his photo identification in the store and asked the manager if it had been turned in.

As the manager entered the office the unknown person placed a handgun to the employee’s back and ordered them to open the safe. After the manager had given the money to the suspect, the suspect ordered the manager to turn away from him while he left.

Both employees described the suspect as a black male, wearing black pants, a white hoodie with a gray hood, black shoes and a white surgical mask covering his face.

No one was hurt during the incident.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Collins.

