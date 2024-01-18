Lake City woman receives the gift of sound that changed her life

LAKE CITY, Fla — Angel Donaldson began losing her hearing two years ago, making it difficult for her to work, socialize, and even hear her children’s loving voices.

Hearing is part of our everyday lives. But not being able to hear directions from your boss, a siren, an alarm clock, or your child’s first words or sounds you don’t want to miss.

Angel Donaldson said, “I took my hearing for granted when you shouldn’t.”

Angel Donaldson is a single mother of three teenage boys doing the best she can to provide for them. But two years ago, she began losing hearing. She found out when she took a hearing test at her job.

Donaldson said, “They were like, do you know your hearing is not good? You failed your hearing test. I said no, but that would explain a lot.”

Donaldson shared the hardest part of her losing her hearing. Donaldson said, “When you’re used to hearing your kids, then you realize you may not be able to hear them anymore is rough.”

All of that changed for Donaldson, when she was selected to receive hearing aids from HearingLife’s Campaign for Better Hearing.

Hearing Instrument Specialist, Michelle Hanselman said, “There are over 600 locations. Once a month, we get to nominate an applicant for the campaign Better Hearing. We were so thrived that Angel was nominated.”

Donaldson said, “I can hear you a lot better.”

Donaldson’s Boyfriend said, “Normally, you wouldn’t hear that when sitting in a room.”

Donaldson said she’s ready for things to get back to normal for her.

Donaldson said, " I can now hear my coworkers and bosses.”

Donaldson told us she was excited to be heading back home to hear the things she couldn’t hear clearly before.

She mainly is waiting to hear her children say four words – I love you, Mom.

