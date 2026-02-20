‘Landscape Rodeo’ in St. Augustine exposes students to green industry jobs

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Landscapers from all over the country competed on Friday in the Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association’s first ‘Landscape Rodeo’ at Ancient City Farmstead in St. Augustine.

The Landscape Rodeo featured more than 22 events using landscaping equipment.

“It’s a whole bunch of equipment that we put out and have different courses set up so people can test their skills with the equipment,” said Erin Alvarez, Co-Founder of the Landscape Rodeo.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Alvarez says the purpose of the event is to raise awareness about the landscaping industry.

“Let people know how much fun it is to be in the green industries, but also to get the next generation up and seeing what kind of jobs, positions, skills are available and needed for this type of work,” said Alvarez.

Morgan Weishap with Baldwin Middle Senior High School FFA has been landscaping for years. She says events like this are very helpful.

“They’re really important for us to make connections and build relationships with other companies,” said Weishap.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For other students like Justin Null, a freshman at Oakleaf High School in Clay County and Oakleaf FFA member, the event was eye-opening.

“I wasn’t thinking about landscaping. I was thinking more about HVAC and trades like that, but after seeing the money in it and all the equipment, I’m actually really interested,” said Null.

All proceeds from the rodeo will fund scholarships for people looking enter the landscaping industry.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.