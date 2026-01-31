Large brush fire in Interlachen prompts evacuations, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Putnam County officials have ordered evacuations for several Interlachen area neighborhoods as crews battle a large brush fire off Keuka Road.

Evacuations are being conducted for residents between Munich Avenue, Madrid Avenue and Brussels Avenue.

Roads have been closed from Madrid Ave and Keuka South past Lake Como Circle.

The fire is spreading amid high winds, which authorities say can cause the flames to move quickly and unpredictably.

Heavy smoke from the blaze has caused zero visibility in parts of the area.

Authorities have urged anyone asked to evacuate to leave the area quickly and safely.

Crews are working to bring the fire under control, though officials noted the flames can change direction without warning.

Updates to come.

