Large police response at Vista Landing Apartments on the Westside

A large number of Jacksonville police officers responded to the Vista Landing Apartments on the Westside Wednesday night.

Neighbors and sources tell Action News Jax that there was a shooting.

Action News Jax has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The police activity is happening just two minutes away from where a shooting on Cleveland Road occurred just hours earlier.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]