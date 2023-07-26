Largest shoreline restoration project hosted in North East Florida for pervious oyster shell habitat

The University of North Florida said that the largest pervious oyster shell habitat (POSH) shoreline restoration project in the area took place on Wednesday. This was an important project in restoring oyster reefs, fighting erosion, rebuilding fish populations, saving the marshes and reducing the loss of historic coastal communities and artifacts.

Wednesday’s massive environmental undertaking was made possible by UNF, National Park Services, Timucuan Parks Foundation and the St. Johns Water Management District.

Highlighting the project was a team of researchers and volunteers that installed nearly 150 POSH structures.

“The research shows that the UNF modules are more effective than the industry standard, ReefBalls, at recruiting live oysters,“ UNF said in a statement. “The POSH structures are invented, designed and produced by UNF faculty and researchers led by associate professors, Dr. Kelly Smith, biology, and Dr. Raf Crowley, civil engineering, working with Dr. Jim Gelsleichter, Shark Research Program director.”

UNF also said that university engineering and biology graduate students participated in these projects and helped guide the construction of many of the POSH installations with Green Team youth volunteers with Groundworks Jacksonville and Timucuan Parks Foundation volunteers.

POSH project UNF engineering and biology graduate students participated in the largest POSH shoreline restoration project. (University of North Florida)

“This project is providing a promising option for oyster reef restoration in energetic estuarine systems, creating an environmentally friendly and effective solution for enhancing oyster habitat and shoreline stabilization that the entire community is coming together to work on and will benefit from,” UNF said in a statement about the project.

