Late night storms produce tree damage, power outages

Jacksonville, Fl — Severe storms wallop parts of Jacksonville late Wednesday night with trees uprooted, power outages and standing water.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh tracked multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and a few tornado warnings late into the night.

Trees were downed onto cars on Lake Lucina Drive in the Arlington area. In the Highlands area of the northside, a tree fell onto a roof, leading the young homeowner to call 911. She was not seriously hurt. The home is not safe to live in.

Today picks up right where we left off with rain and storms developing earlier. Once again the biggest threats are gusty winds, hail, and the potential for an isolated tornado.

The thunderstorms that came through our area caused a tree to fall on a house off of Briarcliff Rd. And transformers blew up while we were here. Power is out in this #Northside neighborhood. @MikeFirstAlert will have all the updates on @ActionNewsJax. pic.twitter.com/m6RVPABW7T — Annette Gutierrez (@annette_tv) June 15, 2023

Fire trucks were assessing the down power lines in this area on the #Northside. @JFRDRBLX @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/4TNdR2OJWD — Annette Gutierrez (@annette_tv) June 15, 2023

@MikeFirstAlert 👀 I wish it had captured the sound better - it was so loud. pic.twitter.com/yJDkMjQog5 — Lynna Kay (@NoleGirl88) June 15, 2023

Early Morning Forecast: June 15, 2023 First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking strong afternoon storms.



