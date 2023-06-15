Local

Late night storms produce tree damage, power outages

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Severe storms wallop parts of Jacksonville late Wednesday night with trees uprooted, power outages and standing water.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh tracked multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and a few tornado warnings late into the night.

Trees were downed onto cars on Lake Lucina Drive in the Arlington area. In the Highlands area of the northside, a tree fell onto a roof, leading the young homeowner to call 911. She was not seriously hurt. The home is not safe to live in.

Today picks up right where we left off with rain and storms developing earlier. Once again the biggest threats are gusty winds, hail, and the potential for an isolated tornado.

