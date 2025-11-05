Lawsuit challenges new Florida law allowing expecting mothers to use disability parking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Expecting mothers have been able to apply for temporary disabled parking space permits since July 1st, but a Florida disability advocate is fighting back in court.

Under a new state law passed earlier this year, expecting mothers can apply for a temporary parking permit that allows them to park in disabled parking spaces for up to one year.

The idea was intended to make life a little easier for pregnant women, but Olivia Keller, who was born without arms at the shoulder and relies on a power chair to get around, argued that the effect in practice has just made it harder for people like her to go about their daily lives.

“It’s really kind of wreaking havoc on people who are already having to build extra time into our day just to compensate for finding parking,” said Keller. “I drive a van that has a ramp so I can get out of my car, and that requires a minimum of eight feet of clearance. If I don’t have that, I literally cannot get out of my car. I’m trapped.”

In a federal lawsuit, she and her attorney Matthew Dietz allege the new law violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by loosening the definition of people with disabilities to include expecting mothers.

“It’s just not within their power or discretion to change what federal law is,” said Dietz.

Action News Jax asked some local residents what they think about giving expecting mothers disabled parking privileges.

Chandra Franklin said she thinks it’s a great idea.

“They have difficulty, you know, swelling feet and other issues that come along with pregnancy. It’s not like you’re pregnant and you have nine months of glamour,” said Franklin.

Tracie Levai, who has a disabled parking permit herself, said it could make it harder to find parking, but she doesn’t mind sharing the spaces.

“It’s worth it to help them out,” said Levai.

But Keller argued whether the intentions behind the law are good or not, there are other solutions like designating new spaces for expecting mothers, that wouldn’t negatively impact Floridians with disabilities.

“This doesn’t exist to make my life easier. It exists to make my life possible,” said Keller.

Action News Jax reached out to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for comment on this story.

We also reached out to State Representative Fiona McFarland, who sponsored the bill last session.

Neither has responded yet.

