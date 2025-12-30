Lawsuit settlement could mean cash back for beef buyers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you bought beef between 2014 and 2019, you might be entitled to some money.

It’s part of an antitrust class action lawsuit settlement.

The lawsuit claimed several beef processors entered into an agreement, stopped competing against each other, and raised prices across the board.

The settlement applies to people living in Florida who bought frozen or fresh beef like roast, rib and loin.

It does not apply to premium, specialty or processed beef.

To learn about the settlement and how to file a claim, click here.

