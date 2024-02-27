Lawsuits claim shopping app TEMU gives company access to ‘literally everything’ on your phone

There are new privacy concerns about one of the fastest-growing apps on your phone.

Chinese online shopping site TEMU is now the target of multiple proposed class action lawsuits.

Consumer Investigator Justin Gray with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV learned that one of those class action lawsuits focuses on what the TEMU app does to your cell phone.

The lawsuit alleges TEMU gains access to literally everything on your phone.

The company’s Super Bowl ads brought even more spotlight to the Chinese retailer, which was already a social media phenomenon.

CLICK HERE to read the full article by WSB-TV.

