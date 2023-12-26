Learn about becoming a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer in webinar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is holding a webinar to try and recruit more police officers.

In the one-hour virtual session, those interested in attending will hear about positions, benefits, and incentives for joining the force.

The webinar will take place Wed., Jan. 17. It starts at 11 a.m. and will end at 12 p.m.

