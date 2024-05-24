Legacy restaurant in St. Augustine closes after nearly 30 years

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A popular bar and restaurant in the heart of Downtown St. Augustine is closing its doors.

The legacy A1A Ale Works Restaurant has served the community and St. Augustine visitors since 1994. People have been flooding the restaurant since they opened their doors on this final Friday.

“We were sad because this is one of our favorite places to come. My granddaughter, daughter, and myself got up this morning and headed down,” Wanda Gad, a Jacksonville resident, said.

A1A Ale Works announced Sunday will be its last day in business. It has operated for 30 years right next to Bridge of Lions.

Visitors said the views are hard to beat.

“We just found out as we got here that they’re closing and it’s sad to hear because it’s an iconic place for here in St. Augustine,” Michael Tobin, a visitor from San Diego, said.

Store owners released a statement:

“This wasn’t an easy decision for us, and the choice was ultimately made due to an expiring lease. We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who’ve supported us over the years.” Restaurant workers said despite the sad news, they are expecting this Memorial Day weekend to be a success with even record-breaking numbers. Store managers declined an on-camera interview but they agree this weekend will be one for the books.

