Le’Keian Woods pleads not guilty to his remaining charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man whose arrest video went viral and raised concerns about the use of force by police, pleaded not guilty to his remaining charges Thursday.

Le’Keian Woods, 24, is charged with resisting an officer without violence, tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.

Woods was present in court Thursday, and he stood next to his attorney in front of a judge.

Michael Sampson, with the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, walked out of court with Woods and his family.

“We think it’s important to come just to show support for Le’Keian and his family and his mom,” said Sampson. “We feel like Le’Keian was unjustly arrested and brutalized that day.”

Court records show in November three drug charges were dropped in his case.

The viral video of his arrest back in September circulated on social media and sparked concerns about the use of force by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers.

JSO’s police report said officers struck Woods 17 times after he was hit with a taser and fell face-first onto the pavement while running away from an officer trying to arrest him.

And Woods’ mug shot, you can see his face is severely bruised and swollen.

However, the U.S. Department of Justice reviewed the case and cleared the JSO officers involved of any federal civil rights violations.

Woods’ next court date is scheduled for Jan.18th.

