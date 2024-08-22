‘Let’s get ice cream:’ Suspect arrested, accused of trying to kidnap boy at Eastside Dollar General

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Octavia Jackson said her 8-year-old son was nearly taken from her.

It happened at the Dollar General on E. 8 St. Police said her son Alijah ran into the store asking for help in a panic. Following him was Michael Novellino, who went into the store and claimed he was looking for his son.

The boy’s mother, Ocatavia Jackson, said she knew something was wrong as soon as she saw him.

“As I was walking up to the store I saw him ride his bike across the street without looking to see if a car was coming and he was breathing fast,” Jackson said. “I asked why he would do that and he said there’s a guy up there, he tried to take me.”

Alijah told his mother that Novellino was trying to kidnap him.

“What my son told me is that he tried to make him put his bike inside his car and they went in the store and was like, come on son let’s get ice cream and the lady was like, that’s not your son, he comes in here in every day,” Jackson said.

But the clerk knew the little boy and knew it wasn’t the suspect’s son. She called the police and told him to leave.

