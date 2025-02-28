Letters sent to Bolles middle school parents regarding social media threats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A letter went out to parents of Bolles middle school students Thursday from administrators saying the school is aware of a threatening social media post. The school told parents it’s being investigated and school officials are taking, “Every necessary measure to ensure our campus safety,” a portion of the letter states.

Action News Jax obtained a copy of the letter Josh Bauman, campus head, sent to parents. *See below.

Dear Bolles Bartram Parents,

Some of you may have heard through your student about a threatening social media post. Any threat raises our immediate concerns as the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff are our top priority. This post is being investigated thoroughly by school administration. Please rest assured that we are taking every necessary measure to ensure our campus safety.

We understand that this news may be unsettling, and we want to assure you that we are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment. If you have any question or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me. And as always, if you or your child sees or hears something, it’s important to say something. We appreciate your cooperation and support as we work together to keep our school community safe.

