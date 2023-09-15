Lifeguards warn families of ‘dangerous surf conditions’ at Jacksonville beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Lee may be a thousand miles away from Jacksonville, but it’s still making waves in the River City.

“It was just out to sea just how we like it,” Shawn Nibert said. “The waves were great from it.”

The First Alert Weather team said water conditions can be dangerous, especially for those who aren’t strong swimmers.

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue issued a statement on Wednesday warning beachgoers of “life-threatening” beach conditions. Red flags will line the coast until dangerous surf and rip current activity go down to moderate conditions.

Read: Caught on camera: Neptune Beach police looking for arson suspect who lit porch on fire

“Lifeguards advise all swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Even the most experienced swimmers, surfers, kiteboarders, etc. can be found in a life-threatening situation during dangerous ocean conditions.” -- The Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Division

Our First Alert Weather team said there’s a high risk for rip currents throughout the weekend with waves between four to six feet, and some even higher.

However, one group is drawn to these types of water conditions…the surfers.

Read: ‘Don’t do it in Jacksonville:’ Sheriff ready to enforce new state law to combat hateful displays

“I actually just bought this board for this,” Nate Blair said. He was out in Jacksonville Beach with his son, who recently learned how to surf.

“Boss gave me the day off of work,” Harry Price said. “Guess he must’ve known the waves were pretty good too.”

Despite the swell, it’s always important to swim with a buddy or in a group.

Read: Jury finds Latoya James’ cousin not guilty of her death in 2021 shooting with Camden County deputies

Action News Jax told you earlier this week when a teenage swimmer in Fernandina Beach lost their life after drowning in the ocean. It’s an important reminder to know your limits.

For those who just want to relax in the water—the good news—conditions will calm down next week, according to our First Alert Weather team.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.