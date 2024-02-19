Light frost on Monday night, cool but nice winter temperatures for Jacksonville area on Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parts of our area will see some light inland frost on Monday night.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team says you can expect:

Clear and cold tonight with some light inland frost – mainly near & west of U.S. 301 including far western Duval County.

Sunny Tuesday with cool but nice winter temperatures as afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 60s

Dry and cool again Wednesday before turning milder on Thursday with temperatures reaching the 70s.

The next cold front arrives Friday with showers.

Behind the front, temperatures will turn cooler for the upcoming weekend but it will at least be dry.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.