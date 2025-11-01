Light Her Way Celebration to raise funds for Villages of Hope human trafficking survivors program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Villages of Hope, a program dedicated to supporting survivors of human trafficking, is hosting its annual Light Her Way Celebration on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bowing Oaks, 7743 Alphons Street.

The event, presented by the Shee Family, aims to celebrate hope, empowerment, and community through live music, silent auctions, and an exciting raffle.

Villages of Hope provides a comprehensive residential program offering trauma-informed care, therapy, mentorship, and job training to help women reclaim their lives.

Villages of Hope was founded on the belief that every woman deserves a safe place to heal. The program, which started as a grassroots effort, has grown into a life-changing initiative set within a purpose-built tiny home community.

Each home in the community represents safety, and each resident holds a story of resilience. The program not only offers shelter but also provides essential services to support recovery and empowerment.

The Light Her Way Celebration attendees will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive items and experiences in the silent auctions and participate in a raffle with fantastic prizes.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh will be doing his forecasts live at the fundraiser beginning on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax.

To learn more, including how to purchase tickets or participate in the auction, click here.

