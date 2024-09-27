LINKS: Monitor power outages from Helene in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands across Florida and Georgia are without power after Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday night in Florida’s Big Bend region.

Several utilities in Northeast Georgia and Southeast Georgia have outage maps where you can monitor power outages, as well as estimated resolution times.

The links are below:

JEA

Clay Electric

Florida Power and Light

Georgia Power

Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation

Satilla Rural Electric Membership Corporation

