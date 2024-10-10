Local

LINKS: Monitor power outages from Hurricane Milton in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

Hurricane Milton Weather A man walking his dogs takes a picture from the sheltered entryway of the Hyatt Place Downtown Tampa hotel, as strong gusts of wind from Hurricane Milton blow sheets of rain along the street in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 2 million people across Florida are without power after Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday night in Southwest Florida.

Several utilities in Northeast Georgia and Southeast Georgia have outage maps where you can monitor power outages, as well as estimated resolution times.

