LINKS: Monitor power outages from Hurricane Milton in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 2 million people across Florida are without power after Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday night in Southwest Florida.

Several utilities in Northeast Georgia and Southeast Georgia have outage maps where you can monitor power outages, as well as estimated resolution times.

The links are below:

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.