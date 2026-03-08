LIST | Northeast Florida’s March job fairs

CareerSource Northeast Florida has scheduled several job fairs and hiring events throughout March to connect job seekers with employers across the region.

CareerSource Northeast Florida provides workforce services for employers and job seekers alike in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Military Sealift Command Recruitment Event

A Military Sealift Command recruitment event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Southside Career Center, 11268 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville.

Recruitment Wednesday

A Recruitment Wednesday event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Southside Career Center, 11268 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville.

Employers scheduled to attend include ECO Restore, Florida State Prison, Manpower and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

St. Johns County Job Fair – March 12

A job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the St. Johns County Career Center, 525 State Road 16, Suite 109, in St. Augustine.

Employers scheduled to attend include Putnam Correctional Institution and the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Virtual Hiring and Education Fair

A Virtual Hiring and Education Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12.

Employers scheduled to participate include the Building Talent Foundation, City of Jacksonville, Clay County District Schools, Logistic Services International Inc., Manpower, MV Transportation, Penske Truck Leasing, Service First, Processing Stride Inc., The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and Wounded Warrior Project.

Job seekers can explore job opportunities online and chat directly with hiring managers and recruiters. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Gateway Career Center Job Fair

A job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Gateway Career Center, 5000 Norwood Ave., Suite 2, in Jacksonville.

Employers scheduled to attend include American In-Home Care, Chartwells, Flightstar and Labor Finders.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

St. Johns County Job Fair – March 26

Another job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the St. Johns County Career Center, 525 State Road 16, Suite 109, in St. Augustine.

Employers scheduled to attend include Ring Power, Randstad USA, Kelly Education and Staffing with Bliss.

Preparing for the events

CareerSource Northeast Florida encourages job seekers to bring a current resume to share with hiring representatives and to create a profile on Employ Florida before attending. Job seekers can set up a profile HERE to increase visibility with employers.

For information about these and other recruitment events and workshops for job seekers and employers, CLICK HERE.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.