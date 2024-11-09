List | Restaurants offering free meals, beverages for past, present service members on Veterans Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It‘s a day set aside to recognize the service and sacrifice given by our military members. Monday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day and many restaurants in our area are saying “thanks” by offering free meals, beverages and deals. Here’s a list of many of those eateries with links to find the closest location to you. Please remember to bring military I.D. and THANK YOU.

Applebee’s

Veterans and active-duty military can have a free special Veterans Day meal on Monday, Nov. 11 (dine-in only).

Another Broken Egg

Offering free Patriot French toast combo and coffee. Dine-in only.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Get a free chocolate chunk Pizookie on Monday, Nov. 11 (dine-in only).

Bob Evans

Veterans and active-duty military can have a free special Veterans Day meal with special homestyle favorites on Monday, Nov. 11.

Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q

Veterans and active-duty military can have a free special Veterans Day meal Monday, Nov. 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings

With valid ID, past and present armed services members will be treated to 10 free boneless wings and fries.

California Pizza Kitchen

When dining in on Nov. 11, veterans will be treated to a complimentary entrée and drink from a special menu. Also, they’ll receive a “Buy One Get One” coupon for any pizza, pasta or salad redeemable during a future visit between Nov. 12 through Nov. 25, 2024.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

When dining in, past and present veterans will be treated to an appetizer or dessert paired with a free non-alcoholic beverage on Nov. 11.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

A complimentary appetizer or dessert.

Chicken Salad Chick

Veterans and active-duty military will be treated to a free Chick Meal and regular-size drink on Monday, Nov. 11.

Chili’s

Veterans and active military members will be treated to a free Veterans Day meal.

Cici’s Pizza

Veterans and active-duty military eat free on Monday, Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel

When dining in, veterans and active-duty service members will be treated to a free Sunrise Pancake Special on Monday, Nov. 11.

Denny’s

Veterans and active-duty service members will be treated to a complimentary Original Grand Slam breakfast on Monday, Nov. 11.

Duck Donuts

Veterans and active-duty service members will be treated to a free medium hot coffee or cold brew. No purchase is necessary. In-shop only.

Dunkin’

Veterans and active-duty service members will be treated to a free donut, in-store only, Monday, Nov. 11. Limit one per guest while supplies last. No ID required.

Ford’s Garage

Veterans and active-duty service members will be treated to a choice of one free American Standard Burger or one entrée up to $15 when dining in.

Golden Corral

Veterans and active-duty service members will be treated to a Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 11, from 4 p.m. to close.

Hooters

A free dinner entree from a special menu.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

A free entree.

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty service members will be treated to a free red, white & blue pancake combo on Monday, Nov. 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Caesars

Veterans will be treated to a free lunch combo on Monday, Nov. 11

Logan’s Roadhouse

Veterans and active-duty service members will be treated to one free meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with proof of service.

Mission BBQ

Veterans and active-duty service members will be treated to a free sandwich on Monday, Nov. 11.

Red Robin

Veterans and active-duty service members will be treated to a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and bottomless steak fries on Monday, Nov. 11.

Red Lobster

Veterans and active-duty service members will be treated to free shrimp & chips on Monday, Nov. 11.

Starbucks

Veterans, military service members and military spouses can enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) brewed coffee (hot or iced) on Monday, Nov. 11.

Wendy’s

Veterans and active-duty service members will be treated to a free small breakfast combo on Monday, Nov. 11.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.